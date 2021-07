The Palace manager began by providing a fitness update on his squad, explained his respect for Fulham and their high calibre squad and spoke about his time with the Cottagers 10 years ago.

He also delved into how football has changed, Scott Parker as a manager and suggestions of a European Super League.

To watch what he had to say in full for free, head to Palace TV here or by clicking 'Palace TV' within the official Palace app!

Download the app here for free!