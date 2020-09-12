Whilst James McCarthy and James McArthur dominated Southampton's midfield pairing of Oriel Romeu and James Ward-Prowse. The back five excelled from the first to the final whistle.

In the final third, Wilfried Zaha flourished in pre-season as a striker alongside Jordan Ayew, and that continued against Southampton. And Andros Townsend enjoyed the freedom he was being offered by Ryan Bertrand down the Saints' left.

You can now watch back the ideal 90 minutes in south London and marvel at Zaha's exceptionally controlled finish by simply heading over to Palace TV by clicking here or 'Palace TV' within the official app.