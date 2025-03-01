The England international made a fine return to Palace’s Premier League starting XI against Aston Villa on Tuesday evening, playing a role in three of the Eagles’ four goals on the night.

With Palace in resurgent form in recent weeks, having won eight of their last 11 games in all competitions, optimism is rife ahead of today’s Cup fifth-round tie at Selhurst Park.

But having experienced playing for a Championship team against Premier League opposition with Blackburn Rovers as recently as last season, 21-year-old Wharton recognises the threat that Millwall could pose.

“They’re tough to beat,” Wharton noted. “They're going to put the bodies on the line. It's obviously a derby in South London, so they're going to be up for it.

“Their fans will be up for it. I mean, when I was Blackburn and we were playing against Premier League opposition, it was obviously a massive game. You want to do everything. You've got a bit of a platform to show people how good you are.

“They're going to be up for it – and we've got to be on it, otherwise it will be a very difficult game.”

As for Palace’s desire to win the Cup this season, Wharton reasoned: “I don't see why we can't. We're playing against top opposition every week, and we know within ourselves that we've got the ability to be able to beat any team on our day.

“We've just got to turn up, be at it and work together, so that's definitely the aim, otherwise there's no point in us being the competition. We're aiming to go all the way.”

Match details