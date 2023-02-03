“Very progressive in his passing”

“With Sambi Lokonga, when he’s confident, that’s when you see the best of him.

“At Arsenal, he’s been there for 18 months now, and I’d say his best football came in his first six months. You could see someone who wanted to get on the ball and was very progressive in his passing. One kind of pass he’d commonly try during that time was a clipped ball over the top to the full-back, for example.

“That is probably the main reason the loan has come about: because he needs to get playing regular football. Hopefully he’s able to do that, but as a player, he’s a midfielder who you’ll probably see sitting a bit deeper and spraying passes about when he’s at his best.”