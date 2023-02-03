Here, Art gives his thoughts on what Palace fans can expect from new loan signing Sambi Lokonga, who made the switch to Palace from Arsenal on transfer deadline day…
Art de Roché began covering Arsenal for football.london in 2019 as a trainee club writer and joined The Athletic for the 20/21 season. He has also covered the club for the Islington Gazette and worked with Sky Sports News and The Independent.
“Very progressive in his passing”
“With Sambi Lokonga, when he’s confident, that’s when you see the best of him.
“At Arsenal, he’s been there for 18 months now, and I’d say his best football came in his first six months. You could see someone who wanted to get on the ball and was very progressive in his passing. One kind of pass he’d commonly try during that time was a clipped ball over the top to the full-back, for example.
“That is probably the main reason the loan has come about: because he needs to get playing regular football. Hopefully he’s able to do that, but as a player, he’s a midfielder who you’ll probably see sitting a bit deeper and spraying passes about when he’s at his best.”
“A really important time for him”
“In terms of where he’s at in his development, I feel like this could be a really important time for him.
"He's got enough people who believe in his talent. He’s a Belgium international, and is well thought of by Thierry Henry and Vincent Kompany, for example, who was head coach at Anderlecht a few years ago before Burnley.
"Everybody knows his talent’s there, the big thing is just making that consistent over a spell of games.
“If you wanted to look at him at his best, in a Premier League game, he played against Newcastle at home for Arsenal last season in a 2-0 win, and he was probably the best player on the pitch because he was so progressive with his passing.
"He created six chances, most of them from deeper areas of the pitch because Newcastle were playing a low block, so he had to get on the ball a lot and make things happen.”
“Vieira will have been massive”
“I feel like he [Vieira] will have been massive [in the transfer], because Lokonga has been used in a few different roles since he joined Arsenal.
“At his best, he was sitting more often and being more of a playmaker from deep, but this season he’s been asked to play more like a box-to-box player. When Granit Xhaka hasn’t been used as a left-sided No.8 [at Arsenal], Lokonga’s been asked to play that role.
“I feel like if you’re looking for a coach to show someone how to develop as a box-to-box midfielder, Patrick Vieira’s probably one of the top choices. It obviously helps that they’re both French speakers as well, because I think it’ll be massive for Lokonga to feel comfortable somewhere.
“Going into the second half of this season, if he’s able to get the nuances of being a box-to-box midfielder in the Premier League down, that’ll be really helpful for him and for Crystal Palace.”
"South Londoners will like... him"
“Lokonga is a confident player. I’m quite local – I grew up in south London as well – and I know south Londoners will like that trait in him.
“If you look back to his Anderlecht days, he was actually captain there before he left at around 21-years-old. He's definitely someone with character, it just all kind of snowballs once he’s feeling in the groove. That’ll be the big thing for him: making sure he hits the ground running, and I think that’s when Palace fans will see the best of him.
“He’s very vocal, so even in the instance he doesn’t do particularly well in a game, he will own that, which will be really important for Palace fans and Arsenal fans – he’s someone who doesn’t feel like they’re entitled to anything.
“I think I saw on Twitter that Palace fans have already got a song for him in mind! I think the best thing that could happen to him and Palace in the next six months is that he feels the love of the Palace fans, because I think that would play a major part in the football that he plays.”
