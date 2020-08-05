All 38 of Palace's league games will be announced, with the competition's first match round starting on Saturday, 12th September and finishing on Sunday, 23rd May.

Games will be subject to change due to broadcast selection and these selections for the opening round will not be announced this morning. However, they will be revealed as soon as possible.

To find out Palace's fixtures as soon as they're released, head to cpfc.co.uk, the official Palace app or our social media channels at 9am.

And to prepare yourself for the season, sync your calendar to Palace's fixtures here! This will automatically update with the 20/21 fixtures direct to your phone shortly after today's announcement.

Match round dates

Match Round 1: Saturday, 12th September

Match Round 2: Saturday, 19th September

Match Round 3: Saturday, 26th September

Match Round 4: Saturday, 3rd October

Match Round 5: Saturday, 17th October

Match Round 6: Saturday, 24th October

Match Round 7: Saturday, 31st October

Match Round 8: Saturday, 7th November

Match Round 9: Saturday, 21st November

Match Round 10: Saturday, 28th November

Match Round 11: Saturday, 5th December

Match Round 12: Saturday, 12th December

Match Round 13: Wednesday, 16th December

Match Round 14: Saturday, 19th December

Match Round 15: Saturday, 26th December

Match Round 16: Monday, 28th December

Match Round 17: Saturday, 2nd January

Match Round 18a: Wednesday, 13th January

Match Round 19: Saturday, 16th January

Match Round 18b: Wednesday, 20th January

Match Round 20: Saturday, 23rd January

Match Round 21: Saturday, 30th January

Match Round 22: Wednesday, 3rd February

Match Round 23: Saturday, 6th February

Match Round 24: Saturday, 13th February

Match Round 25: Saturday, 20th February

Match Round 26: Saturday, 27th February

Match Round 27: Saturday, 6th March

Match Round 28: Saturday, 13th March

Match Round 29: Saturday, 20th March

Match Round 30: Saturday, 3rd April

Match Round 31: Saturday, 10th April

Match Round 32: Saturday, 17th April

Match Round 33: Saturday, 24th April

Match Round 34: Saturday, 1st May

Match Round 35: Saturday, 8th May

Match Round 36: Wednesday, 12th May

Match Round 37: Saturday, 15th May

Match Round 38: Sunday, 23rd May

