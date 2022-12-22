Work and friends leagues across the country will start all over again as we brush-up on our FPL tactics, reflect on the season so far and look ahead to a few crucial weeks.

Whether you’ve got off to a strong start or have had a campaign to forget so far, there’s plenty of time for luck to change.

Crystal Palace provides plenty of options to budding Fantasy managers, so get the run-down below and start prepping for the Premier League return.

The fixtures

Perhaps the most compelling argument to stock-up on Palace players is the club’s fixture list. The Eagles have Fulham and Bournemouth in their first two matches back, both of which are ranked as 2/5 in the game’s fixture difficult rating.

Palace are unbeaten in their last five Premier League meetings with Fulham, winning three, and have won their last three league games with Bournemouth.

While both sides are having solid seasons, both the Cottagers and Cherries have conceded far too many goals over their first 15 games. Fulham have shipped 26, the joint-fourth most of any team in the league. Bournemouth meanwhile have conceded more than anyone, allowing 32 shots to hit their net so far.

Marco Silva’s men have kept one clean sheet in their last five and Gary O’Neil’s team have managed one in their last seven.

Those figures make happy reading for managers fielding Wilfried Zaha, who’s hit six goals from 13 league appearances so far.

The year gets much trickier quite quickly, but with the Wildcard resetting after Boxing Day, managers can make wholesale changes in time for Palace’s bruising run of Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, Newcastle United and Manchester United.