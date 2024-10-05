Caleb Kporha joined Crystal Palace at Under-16s level in 2021, with his progress well documented on Channel 4's Football Dreams: The Academy.

He earned his scholarship in July 2022 and his since gone from strength to strength, playing in a number of positions including full-back, central midfield and on the wing for Rob Quinn's Under-18s.

He scored his first goal for the U18s in a 2-2 draw against Fulham in October 2022. His strong start to the campaign in 22/23 saw him play up in the Under-21s squad at the age of 16 in January 2023, making his first start and keeping a clean sheet against Liverpool.

The youngster made 22 appearances in total for the U18s and U21s in 22/23, scoring three times.