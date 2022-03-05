“Me personally, I don’t do as man skills and all that stuff anymore,” he said before the Eagles’ trip to Molineux to face Wolves this afternoon. “I’m just trying to score goals. That’s the main thing.

“Every game my mindset it that I need to try and score, assist or do something so that’s what I'm working on instead of just dribbling.

“OK, it’s good seeing tricks and stuff on YouTube, but at the end of the day scoring a goal is much more memorable for me now. Getting a nutmeg, my mates high-five me but me scoring a goal helps my team and is more memorable to me.

“I just thought to myself: I’d much rather cut out the stepovers – if I can get a shot off I’ll do that.”