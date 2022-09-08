The double recognition comes after Zaha won the club's Player of the Month award last week for a month that saw him score four times in fives games.
Wilfried Zaha has been nominated for the Premier League Player of the Month award for August, in addition to his league-wide PFA nomination.
In the Premier League vote he is up against Pascal Groß (Brighton), Erling Haaland (Manchester City), Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal), Aleksandar Mitrović (Fulham), Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal), Nick Pope (Newcastle United) and Rodrigo Moreno (Leeds United).
Zaha won the Premier League Player of the Month award in May 2018.
Zaha's second nomination is from the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA).
He is up against Erling Haaland (Manchester City), Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal), Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal), Aleksandar Mitrović (Fulham) and Pascal Groß (Brighton) for the PFA award, which he won in the October 2012 Championship.
Zaha helped Palace to two draws and a win in August by scoring four – including a match-winning brace against Aston Villa. He also bagged a sensational effort against Brentford of which he later told Palace TV: "I practised it a lot and it just went to plan. I didn't have to get much backlift on it - the reason it beat the 'keeper is it had no back lift, I got a yard and shot. It's amazing to see it work on a matchday."
