The Eagles are currently on a seven-game unbeaten run, the longest in the Premier League at the moment, and that is thanks in part to the tactics implemented by new manager Vieira.

“He has a lot of ideas,” Zaha explains. “There’s a lot of intricate details.

“I feel like if you just buy into it, like everyone has, you can see it makes a massive difference. The whole team is willing to learn new things and I feel like that’s why it’s changed so quickly, because everyone’s willing to change and understand the new techniques and the new things we can be doing to improve our game.

“I’ll be honest, it hasn’t [been easy to immediately understand every idea]. There’s been sessions where we don’t understand anything, but once you do it a few times it starts to make sense. There are a few sessions where we’re looking at each other like: ‘what is this?’ Then after a few sessions you start to understand and then implement it into games.”