Looking ahead to the game, the Palace No. 11 said: “Both teams are going to be fighting for the three points. It’s going to be fast-paced and physical.

“Whoever gets the first goal…. with how tight the points are [in the Premier League table], and [how] the games have gone for both teams, that one goal could decide whether players have their heads down or are more confident.

“It’s going to be a very intense game because the stakes are so high for both teams.”

The Palace winger also described the early impact of returning manager Roy Hodgson, who is working to restore confidence following a difficult run of results.

Zaha added: “[His message has been] mainly that you don’t become awful players overnight. Just keep that hope, remember that you’re good players, and go into the games confident.

“He’s come in and tried to give that confidence to the players. Our team is young. We’ve gone through a rough spell. It’s easy to start pointing the finger and blaming each other, but he’s come in, and this week has just been a confidence week.

“[We’re] doing drills for the attackers where we’re scoring lots of goals, and for the defenders where they’re tightening things up and working together – just the basics, so you get a bit of confidence leading up to the game.

“That’s what he’s done: give the boys hope. ‘You’re still very good players and one win can transform everything.’ That’s what he’s done.”