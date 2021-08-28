He confesses that “it’s been a long day” before speaking with Palace TV, but Selhurst’s atmosphere appears to have already injected energy into our new signing.

“I know about the noise. I’ve had good experiences there – not necessarily results-wise – but the atmosphere is incredible. That’s what you want – not as an away player, but as a home player. It’s going to be brilliant.

“I played there in the Championship and it was loud in that league, so I can’t imagine what it’s going to be like in the Premier League as a home player. I can’t wait.