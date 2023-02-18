The midfielder, whom manager Patrick Vieira confirmed on Friday would be in the squad to travel to the Gtech Community Stadium after overcoming injury, believes credit is due to the Bees, who are unbeaten in their last 10 Premier League matches.

Nevertheless, Hughes also feels that the basics of recent Palace performances have been largely solid enough that, with a bit of refinement, wins are not far away for his side.

“I really like watching them – they’re a very effective team,” Hughes said of Brentford.

“They know what they’re doing and they’re well-drilled. They’ve gone under the radar quite a bit, so we know we’re in for a tough game, especially at their place.

“I think everyone knows you don’t always get much time in football, but [Brentford’s progress] shows that if you trust in a process, there are benefits to be had.

“For us, it’s just minute details at the moment. Especially at the highest level, not conceding goals and scoring goals is just in the details.

“It’s something we are working on and hopefully, when we do start scoring a couple, the floodgates will open, but it’s just one of those things we’re working hard on at the moment.

"Every team's going to go through a sticky patch in the season. Although we've been picking up points, we know as a team we haven't been firing on all cylinders, but we are still 12th. Considering we haven't picked up many wins recently and we are still in that position, hopefully that's a good sign that, when we do start winning, we'll be moving up the table."