The summer transfer business saw a great deal of change at Palace, which Hughes believes has strengthened the squad.

“They’ve gone through such a transformation,” he said. “New manager, a lot of players left and a lot of new players came in. It was a big identity shift.

“It speaks volumes of the squad and of the staff that we’ve integrated so well and performed to such a high standard.

“It’s down to me [to keep my place]. I’ve got to perform. I can’t be complacent now I’ve started a few games.

“The strength in depth in the squad is frightening. I’ve got to perform otherwise there will be a player waiting to take my spot. It’s up to me now.”

Hughes – who secured the Man of the Match award last time out against Norwich – is aware of the threat posed by David Moyes’ high-flying West Ham.

“To win your home games against the teams at the bottom is very important, and the way we did it was very satisfying,” he said. “It was a struggle playing twice in two days, but they were in the same position. To be playing after not playing at the start of the season is quite satisfying, and also to be winning games as well.

“I don’t think [Moyes] has got enough credit to be fair. Because he’s been around the game for so long, people don’t talk about him with such high regard. I think if it was a younger manager, people would be going crazy about it, especially where they came from a couple of years ago at the bottom of the table.

“He’s done a fantastic job. We know it’s going to be a big challenge. They’ve got fantastic players. On the other hand, it’s at home and we’ve got a fantastic record at home this season.

“They’re not going to find it easy coming to our place.”