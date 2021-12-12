“It’s been a long time coming,” he said in his post-match interview. “I had a tricky pre-season not really having one, and I had to work hard to get my fitness up. Obviously the competition for places in this team, especially in midfield, is frightening.

“It’s all healthy, and we push each other every day – you can see that.”

Hughes emphasised how crucial it was for Palace to get back to winning ways after a difficult spell, helped in no small part by a brace for Conor Gallagher.

“It’s massive,” he said. “To go three consecutive losses is not ideal at this level, so I think the most important thing was to bounce back with a performance and the results will follow. That’s what we did today.

“The performances this season have been absolutely fantastic, and we’ve deserved more in certain games. We managed the game well today – obviously we let them back in with the goal, and with a one goal lead at this level it does get nervy. But I think we managed the game well, especially towards the end.

“[Conor’s] performances this season have been fantastic. He’s got everything in the locker. He’s got his feet on the ground which is the most important thing. You see this today, but it’s not a one off – it’s been like this all season.

“Long may that continue for us.”