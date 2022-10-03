Through MatchWornShirt, fans can bid on the kits worn by or issued to every player in the squad last Saturday (October 1st) as Palace hosted the Blues at Selhurst.

The south Londoners took an early lead and looked strong throughout the game, but couldn't prevent their guests from claiming all three points with a late winner.

The bidding for these shirts, which come signed and in the condition they were at full-time, is already underway here. But it will only last for a limited time, with the auction closing on Saturday, 8th October.

Alternatively, you can bid on a shirt signed by the entire squad for a timeless piece of history.

Get involved and try to get your hands on a strip here!