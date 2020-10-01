Zaha is averaging a goal a game in the top-flight this season, with the highlight of the forward's September arriving at the home of his former club, Manchester United, with a captaincy debut inspiring the attacker to a two-goal Man of the Match performance.

Upon being selected by the fans, Zaha discussed what has changed for him so far this campaign: "I’m just trying to be more efficient in certain areas," he revealed. "What really counts is what I do going forward and that’s the mindset I’ve got - not try and do as much as I do outside of the area and once I do get there is to shoot."

Being awarded the armband by Roy Hodgson, for the club that he joined as a youngster, meant a lot to the Ivory Coast international: "That was an honour because it was very unexpected from the gaffer," he said. "Obviously being here, in a team that has near enough given me everything, being able to walk-out and captain the side was an amazing feeling."

The south Londoners' start to this campaign has been positive, with a controversial handball decision the only thing coming between the Eagles maintaining their unbeaten start. And this was reflective in the result with Andros Townsend, Cheikhou Kouyaté and Tyrick Mitchell all receiving over 10% of the vote.

