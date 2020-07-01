The Palace forward provided masks, face shields and hand sanitiser for the club’s official charity, which supports some of the most vulnerable young people in south London.

Benteke said: "It's really nice for me to be able to help where I can. As footballers we're very privileged, so to give back a little and enable Palace for Life Foundation staff get back out and deliver their sessions to the community is a great feeling."

The Foundation works with around 14,000 young people each year, using the power of Palace to build healthier lives, more positive futures and safer communities. The focus is on young people who are hard-to-reach and hard-to-help, such as those living with a disability or youngsters at risk of being caught up in violent crime.

With restrictions lifting across England, the Foundation is set to resume sports sessions in small groups and face-to-face mentoring in the coming weeks, a move which has been boosted by Benteke’s donation.

Palace for Life Foundation Chief Executive Mike Summers said: "We are extremely grateful to Christian for thinking of us at this time and generously supplying us with so much safety equipment.

🦅 @chrisbenteke has donated thousands of items of PPE to #PalaceForLife to keep our staff & local children safe as the lockdown starts to ease 🙌



More 👉https://t.co/ncSOSqDCZ0 @CPFC pic.twitter.com/58Wt6325gd — Palace for Life Fdn. (@PalaceForLife) July 1, 2020

"It has been a very difficult few months, in particular for those in cramped living conditions, struggling to feed their families or coping with bereavement. We hope that by starting to deliver more of our community-based sessions in the coming weeks, we can provide a support network to those who need it most."

During lockdown, the Foundation has remained in contact with young people using innovative methods such as video gaming after launching the Palace Pad Chat programme.

Coaches also supported local primary schools, helping to teach the children of key workers. The Foundation supported the club to launch and run the Palace Kitchen, where chefs have cooked over 10,000 meals at Selhurst Park for those in need.

READ NEXT: Benteke surprised by what Hodgson said to him in first training session