The soccer schools in south London are designed by coaches at Palace for Life Foundation and Crystal Palace F.C. to give 5-12-year-old girls and boys the chance to Train Like a Pro in the school holidays. The courses run from 9am to 4pm and include a packed lunch.

The next available course will be held at Kent County Cricket Club in Beckenham on December 23rd and the following dates will be January 2nd and 3rd. Places for these dates can be booked here. These events are Christmas specials and cost just £25 for the whole day, including:

Fun, practical sessions to enhance player development

Interactive workshops to promote respect and fair play

Workbooks and individualised feedback (for players attending three or more days)

A healthy packed lunch

What's more, Junior Members will receive 20% off included in their Membership package!

The Foundation have been running football courses for aspiring young players for over 25 years and all coaches are FA-licensed, DBS-checked and have first aid and safeguarding qualifications.