Palace for Life deliver numerous sport sessions in SE25 and beyond, giving young people access to football to keep them fit, healthy, battle social isolation and to keep them off the streets and away from crime and violence.

These sessions include football for Afghan refugees who have been housed in Croydon. It has come to coaches’ attention at these sessions that many participants don’t have appropriate or safe footwear and some are attempting to play in flip flops or even barefoot.

This is unfortunately a worrying trend across many Palace for Life sessions, where young people, often from the most disadvantaged backgrounds, do not have and cannot afford the appropriate footwear and equipment to participate in football.

At Palace we are determined to ensure football is accessible for everyone and we are calling on fans to help us to donate equipment to those who need it most.

In all sizes (children and adult), we are looking for new or used donations of:

Football boots

Astroturf trainers

Trainers

Shin pads

Any footwear donated will be distributed across south London to refugees, those from low-income families and offered to children that receive free school meals.

You can donate boots at Palace’s home matches (only) against Norwich City and West Ham United by using the drop off point in the Fanzone.

The appeal has been backed by Crystal Palace F.C. forward, Christian Benteke, who said: “I think it’s important for us as players to try and help where we can, especially at a time like Christmas.

“The boot appeal is something close to many of us, because as kids, we knew what it was like not to be able to afford boots to play in. So for us to give back in this way is special, and something we can all get behind.”

You can donate new or used boots in the Fanzone before all Palace home matches in December. The Fanzone can be found outside the Main Stand, next to Entrance 9.

Find out more about the Foundation's work and how you can support them here!