This year has been a memorable one for the Foundation's Disability Sports programme, culminating in a nomination for Parasport’s Club of the Year alongside 11 other clubs.

The Foundation work extensively to support people living with disabilities in south London, with programmes such as powerchair and Down's Syndrome football.

Parasport is developed by ParalympicsGB as part of their commitment to making movement better for everyone. Their ambition is to create the UK’s biggest fun and vibrant community for players, parents and coaches to share their experiences of para sport.

Their Club of the Year award is a multi-sport honour involving initiatives and organisations across England.