The team of dedicated supporters cycled 100 miles from Selhurst Park to St Mary's stadium to watch Palace fight back and beat Southampton 2-1.

They completed the taxing journey over two days in support of Palace for Life Foundation's work to improve the lives of disadvantaged young south Londoners.

Through their own fundraising efforts, the determined Palace fans have raised an incredible £32,000 and counting for the Foundation.

One of the cyclists taking part was south Londoner Mike Clark, who was pleased to be able to be able to give something back.

He said: “It’s always nice to do something for the Foundation. It’s great to be with other Palace fans doing something like this for charity. I’m from south London, born not that far from the ground, and was very lucky when I was younger, so it’s nice to be able to give something back to the youth of south London.”