There's still time to donate and support our incredible Foundation - please click here now!

Why did the march happen?

The Foundation supports thousands of young people across south London every year. They use the power of Palace to focus on young people who face severe challenges in their lives, including mental health, social exclusion, obesity, disability and finding employment.

One of the projects that will be supported by proceeds from the Marathon March is the ‘Autumn Extravaganza’, a week of activities designed to keep children healthy and safe during the October half-term. As part of the Autumn Extravaganza, a week-long holiday camp will take place at Heavers Farm Primary School, where every child will be provided with a healthy lunch cooked by the chefs at Crystal Palace F.C.

The Foundation will also run a range of activities, including football, tennis and dance to ensure children complete their recommended 150 minutes of exercise per week. Find out more here.

WHAT. A. DAY.



Highs, lows, ups & downs, the 4th @UtilitaFootball #MarathonMarch has been emotional and truly fantastic.



We have now raised over £50,000. @CPFC fans - you are amazing.



You can still donate 👇 https://t.co/T6AHACDAsQ pic.twitter.com/vY4fCFQ2sf — Palace for Life Fdn. (@PalaceForLife) October 10, 2020

Was it COVID-secure?

Some changes were made to this year’s event to ensure the safety of walkers, most notably that everyone walked in socially distanced groups of six, setting off from Selhurst Park in staggered start times to avoid congregation.

Other measures included a one-way system at Selhurst Park and all rest stops, NHS tracker app, temperature check at registration, sanitisation stations and masks provided to all walkers.

Where the walkers went:

From 07:00: Depart from Selhurst Park

From 09:00: Morning rest stop – Honor Oak Community Centre

From 11:00: Lunch stop, Kent County Cricket Ground

From 13:00: Afternoon rest stop – Spring Park

From 14:00: Cross the finish line – Selhurst Park

Who took part?

More than 130 people took part in the walk, including some notable faces for Palace supporters in the form of ex-Eagles Mark Bright and Shaun Derry. Foundation patron Eddie Izzard, who famously ran 27 marathons in 27 days for charity, led the walk-off from Selhurst Park.

Comedian, political satirist and Foundation Trustee Kevin Day was also involved, as well as Ed Warner, the Chair of the Foundation. Representatives from the club, the Foundation, Five Year Plan, Proud and Palace and the Eagles Beak also got involved.

How much are they hoping to raise?

The Foundation have smashed their £45,000 target to support the Autumn Extravaganza and their other projects with south London youngsters. They are currently on £50,000, and you can help them increase that brilliant number by clicking here!

How I can support this great cause?

If you would like to help the Foundation grow their fundraising further, you can donate by clicking here.