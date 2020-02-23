Every shirt worn by the Palace players in the Magpies clash is up for auction, with all profits going to Palace for Life Foundation. The Eagles signed their shirts following the game, giving you the chance to grab Patrick van Aanholt's signed match-worn shirt from the day he scored that game-winning rocket of a free-kick.

The shirts are available for fans to bid on by clicking here but you'll have to be quick – the auction ends at 3pm GMT tomorrow (Wednesday 26th February)!

The auction is the only way to buy these exclusive shirts – so take a look for a chance to get your hands upon a rare piece of Palace history, all while raising funds for an incredible cause.

The donations made will help the Foundation continue to change the lives of young south Londoners. Working with more than 14,000 people every year, the Foundation runs sessions in schools and the community, using the power of Palace to achieve safer communities, positive futures and healthier lives.

Placing a bid is easy. You can simply register and place your bids at the click of a button. Click here to get involved!