The event, a 26.2 mile walk from Selhurst Park to Trafalgar Square, brings together Palace fans and legends and last year raised over £100,000 to support vulnerable young south Londoners.

Morrison, who recently took part in Palace for Life’s Play with Legends match at Selhurst Park, said: “I’m really excited to take on the Marathon March! Palace has a special place in my heart and I’m looking forward to spending the day with the fans and doing something positive for the community.”

Set to take part in his third Marathon March is Andrew Johnson, who said: “I’m really pleased to confirm that I’ll be back at the Marathon March for a third time this year and going for my hat-trick!

“Having walked alongside Palace fans and some of my former teammates at this event for the past two years, there was no hesitation in my mind about whether I’d return, it’s an amazing day from start to finish.

“The amount of money we’ve raised for Palace for Life Foundation’s work with youngsters in the community is staggering and I hope we can top it this year. I’m calling on as many Palace fans to join me and sign up today.”

Fellow club legend Mark Bright will take on the challenge for the second year running. He said: “The Marathon March was an amazing day out last year and it was a pleasure to walk and talk with so many fans.

“Completing the walk and knowing we’d raised so much money to help youngsters in the community was a wonderful feeling.

“I’m already looking forward to taking part again this year, let’s make it bigger and better.”

Over 60 Eagles fans have already pledged to take part in the 2019 marathon-length walk, bringing together Palace fans and legends hoping to beat last year’s total of over £100,000 raised for Palace for Life.

The social event is non-competitive and open to anyone, where the primary aim is to raise money for Palace for Life Foundation. All participants are asked to register for £25 and commit to raising a minimum of £300 each in sponsorship.

All of those who all those who reach the £300 in sponsorship will see their name printed in the Palace matchday programme and on the Palace for Life roll of honour on their website.

As an added incentive, any fans who, like Johnson, will be going for their Marathon March hat-trick will receive a special edition ‘magic hat’!

To register for the 2019 Marathon March, and to join Clinton Morrison, Andrew Johnson and Mark Bright, click here now!

This article originally featured on the Palace for Life Foundation's website. To find out more about their fantastic work, click here now!