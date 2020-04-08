Throughout the next month, the Foundation will continue to hold a virtual Super Draw whenever home games would have taken place before the league-wide postponements. The first virtual draw was held in place of the would-be Burnley match on Saturday 4th April, where Palace fans helped us to raise an amazing £2,500 for Norwood and Brixton Foodbank.

In response to the coronavirus crisis, the Foundation want to unite the Palace fanbase to help those in our community who need it most.

Typically, proceeds from the Super Draw support Palace for Life projects with young people in south London. However at this time, they want to support one of the frontline services supporting those in desperate need. Crystal Palace has been supporting the local foodbank for the past year, with first-team and Academy players volunteering in the warehouse and helping to organise food, as well as promotional support for the cause.

Extra funds means they can continue their vital work, including operating a delivery-only service at this time of national emergency.

The Super Draw will continue to take place virtually, with fans encouraged to sign up to play online.

Entry into the Super Draw is £2 a ticket, where all players can win a cash prize of £1,000, as well as some amazing Palace prizes as a thank you for your support.

What do I need to do?

If you already play online, you will automatically be entered into the draw. If you haven’t played online before but would like to get involved, sign up now by clicking here.