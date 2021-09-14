WHAT IS THE MARATHON MARCH?

The marathon length walk around our home of south London is running for its fifth year, and we hope this year will be the biggest and best event yet.

The Marathon March brings together Palace fans, legends and supporters, and is open to anyone. The march is non-competitive; the primary aim is to raise money for Palace for Life.

All participants will receive a Marathon March T-Shirt, a finishers medal, and – for the first time this year – training programmes leading up to the event, created by Palace fan and personal trainer Beulah Pickles.

WHERE DOES THE MARCH GO?

The Marathon March is a 26.2-mile walk, which will start and end at Selhurst Park, finishing with a lap of the Premier League pitch and a Palace party in the stadium.

The route dips into parts of the Greenwich Meridian Trial, passes by the training ground and new Academy before going through Crystal Palace Park on its way back to Selhurst Park.