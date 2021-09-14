WHO IS TAKING PART?
Over 350 Palace fans have taken part in the march over the years, raising over £350,000 for Palace for Life. This year, Palace fan groups Proud & Palace, Five Year Plan and The Eagles Beak will join the group, as well as the Women’s Walking Football Team and club staff.
Also joining is Palace legend Shaun Derry, for his second successive year. He said: “I’m always keen to get involved whenever there’s an opportunity to help the Foundation, so jumped at the chance to join this year’s Marathon March once I knew I was available.
“It was such a great day last year, bringing together so many Palace fans after many months apart where we raised a lot of money for Palace for Life to help support the local community. Let’s make this year even bigger!”
Although not in south London, Palace fan Eddie Izzard will be taking part from Toronto, Canada for her third successive Marathon March – where she will be running, not walking, her 26.2 mile route.
More participants will be confirmed closer to the date.