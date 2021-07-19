These great days take place around south London and are designed by coaches at Palace for Life Foundation and Crystal Palace F.C. to give under-7s to under-12s girls and boys the chance to train like a pro in the school holidays.

Soccer Schools run from 9:00-16:00 BST and include fun-packed sessions to help youngsters develop their football and meet new friends.

Better yet, Crystal Palace's 21/22 Members receive 20% off the cost - just one of several benefits included in our Membership packages. To make the most of this great deal, use the code at the bottom of this page.

Soccer Schools include:

Fun, practical sessions to enhance player development.

Interactive workshops to promote respect and fair play.

FA-licensed, DBS-checked coaches with first aid and safeguarding qualifications.

Players who attend Palace for Life Soccer Schools will have the chance to progress to Player Development Centres, where they will be able to join the Player Pathway. This leads into the Crystal Palace Academy for those who show the potential to progress.

To view upcoming dates over July and August, please click here now.

And to enjoy 20% off the cost as a Member, make sure to use the below code!