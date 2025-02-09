JP joined hundreds of students for their afternoon assembly, answering a variety of questions about his career, favourite goals, and what it was like to represent France in the 2024 Olympics.

After the assembly, the Palace forward joined a smaller group of students in a Team Mates session, which is a programme that Palace for Life Foundation have been successfully running in schools in South London for years.

Team Mates, which is funded by the Premier League and Professional Footballers Association, brings together small groups of eight students to learn through games, using social skills development, as an effective tool to build up their protective barrier against poor mental health.