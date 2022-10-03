As the first opportunity fair of its kind run by Palace for Life, this is a chance for 16-25-year-olds to find out more about employment opportunities in the local area, with businesses, educational and training organisations such as the London Fire Brigade, HSBC, the NHS and more in attendance.

The fair is open to all from 16:00 to 19:00 BST on Tuesday, 11th October, and will give attendees the chance to connect with local businesses, take part in live discussions and visit training, education, and employment stalls.

In partnership with Croydon Council, Uni Connect, and the South London Partnership, the fair will cover a range of topics from Crime and prevention to employability.

Discussions will be led by a panel of academics from the London South Bank University, leading experts in green technology and Go2Games.

Live discussion timings:

16:20 – 16:50: Green localism

17:00 – 17:30: Employability

17:40 – 18:10: Crime and prevention

18:20 – 18:50: Mental health

With so many local organisations coming together in one place, the Made in south London opportunity fair will have something to suit everybody.

Training stalls will also be available, including football coaching courses, security training – run by the club – and digital, social, personal, and resilience training. You can find a full list of employment and training stalls below.

Palace for Life Playmakers, who are a group of industry professionals willing to support youngsters with their specific expertise, will also be at Selhurst Park, taking part in speed networking: offering advice to young people who may be interested in a job in one of the Playmaker’s fields of work, including law, television and media and much more.

The Made in south London opportunity fair is designed to give as many young south Londoners the chance to explore the opportunities available to them as they head into their futures.

If you or someone you know would like to attend, please click on the booking link here.

Confirmed stalls: