Why is the March happening?

The Foundation supports more than 14,000 young people across south London every year. They use the power of Palace to focus on young people who face severe challenges in their lives, including mental health, social exclusion, obesity, disability and finding employment.

Proceeds raised from the Marathon March will go towards the Foundation’s flagship mental health intervention programme, Team Mates, which helps primary school children to build their self-confidence and emotional resilience in order to reduce their chances of developing mental health problems later in life. Team Mates currently runs in 13 schools but with additional funding, could extend further and include mental health awareness training for teachers. Read more here.

Where can I catch the fundraisers on the route?

The walk starts at Selhurst Park at 8am, passing through Richmond Park and Kew and along the embankment to Trafalgar Square, via the House of Commons.

The scheduled itinerary includes:

08.00: Depart from Selhurst Park

10.30-11.15: Morning rest stop – Windmill Tea Rooms, Windmill Rd, Wimbledon, SW19 5NQ

13.00-14.00: Lunch stop, The Botanist on the Green, 3-5 Kew Green, Richmond, TW9 3AA

15.30-16.00: Afternoon rest stop – The Butcher’s Hook, 477 Fulham Rd, Fulham, London SW6 1HL

16.30-18.00: Cross the finish line – The Mall/Admiralty Arch

End of walk celebration/refreshments- Riley’s Sports Bar Haymarket

Who will be taking part?

There are more than 150 confirmed participants, including some notable faces for Palace supporters in the form of ex-Eagles Andrew Johnson, Mark Bright and Andy Gray. Foundation patron Eddie Izzard, who famously ran 27 marathons in 27 days for charity, will be leading the walk off from Selhurst Park.

Comedian, political satirist and Foundation Trustee Kevin Day will also be involved, as well as Ed Warner, the Chair of the Foundation. Representatives from the club, the Foundation, Five Year Plan, Proud and Palace and the Eagles Beak will also be getting involved, as well as a number of participants on Foundation programmes.

How much are they hoping to raise?

The Foundation are aiming to raise over £50,000 to support Team Mates and their other projects with south London youngsters.

How I can support this great cause?

If you would like to help them hit their fundraising target, you can visit https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/marathonmarch2019