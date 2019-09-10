The Foundation, the club's official charity, will be working closely the team on a range of activities, with first-team players set to regularly visit schools, colleges and community sessions across south London.

Girls and young women from the surrounding boroughs will also be invited to attend matches at Hayes Lane in Bromley, the team’s home ground, as well as meeting players and appearing as mascots throughout the season.

The Foundation logo will be proudly displayed on the front of players’ training kits, raising awareness of the Foundation’s work, as well as appearing in the matchday programme and at points around the ground.

Palace for Life Foundation Chief Executive, Mike Summers, said: “We know how inspiring sporting role models can be, so we are delighted that this partnership will see more of our Women’s team out and about in the community, meeting girls and young women and positively impacting their lives.

"Diversity and equality is at the heart of everything we do and we want to ensure that all young south Londoners have the opportunity to build for a positive future, regardless of their background or gender, and we feel this partnership will help us to achieve that."

Players will join their counterparts from the men’s team to deliver assemblies and workshops in local schools, help out with coaching at holiday clubs and attend enterprise sessions aimed at helping young people take the first steps towards a career.

In addition, the Foundation’s Coach Development Manager, Keith Boanas, will work closely with the Palace Women’s Youth Section to provide support around coaching and create a clear pathway for talented young female players to join the club.

Boanas will also lead on the delivery of a coaching workshop and parent workshops during the season.

Chairman of Crystal Palace (Women), Richard Spokes, said: "Crystal Palace are very excited about the partnership with Palace for Life Foundation.

"We will be collectively involved in helping to reach out to young people, especially girls, within south London; working to provide support and role models through our players and in turn hope to inspire and motivate our future adults."

Palace captain, Freya Holdaway, added: "Working alongside the Foundation is a great way of helping young girls in sport. Seeing them in schools looking to achieve and then seeing them at games brings the whole process together.

"It's great that we can be role models for these young girls and hopefully help them along the way to fulfilling their hopes and aspirations."

You can read more about the Palace for Life Foundation's work by clicking here.