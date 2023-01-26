Open to girls and boys between the ages of 7 and 13 years, the highly-rated Soccer Schools take place in south London.

With a range of sessions on offer, you can book a place for your child here.

All of the sessions are designed by coaches at Palace for Life and Crystal Palace to young players the chance to better their skills, greet new people and provide the best football experience possible.

What sessions are available?

A range of sessions are available to ensure there is something for everyone. These include:

Boys & Girls Soccer Schools, and Girls-Only Soccer Schools

These sessions provide a fun and enjoyable experience to learn new skills, play in competitions and make friends!

As well as improving as a footballer, each child will learn vital social skills. Children will be coached by FA and UEFA licensed coaches with vast and different areas of expertise.

Mixed and girls-only sessions are available.

Goalkeeper-specific Soccer Schools

Available for those children who prefer to play between the posts, these specific Soccer Schools provide an equally enjoyable experience to learn new skills, play in competitions and make new friends.

Children will be coached by FA and UEFA licensed coaches with vast and different areas of expertise, with a chance to be selected for our Goalkeeper Player Development Centres.

Player Pathway Week

The Player Development Centre Pathway Week is for children currently in Palace for Life's Tier 1-3 Player Development Centre structure.

Here, there will be a focus on honing and fine-tuning the player development taking place at our Centres. A close link to the Academy Philosophy will structure sessions and players will have an extra chance to impress their coaches in order to be considered for movement into a different tier.

Detailed player feedback will be given to children who attend all five days, in order to support your child's development through the tier system and towards the Academy's recruitment structure.

Trial Day

Have you got what it takes to join a Palace for Life development centre or secure a trial for the Academy?

The Palace for Life trial offers you an opportunity to play in front of Palace for Life Coaches, in order to see if your son can be invited to a Palace for Life Development Centre. Development Centres have a pathway into the Crystal Palace Academy.

Academy coaches and academy scouts will also be attending the sessions to see if any of the players can make the leap straight into the boys' Academy!

Girls Fixtures

Palace for Life will be hosting Girls Player Development Centre fixtures this February half-term.

The fixtures will see Palace for Life Player Development Centre teams, as well as external clubs, come together for a unique opportunity to play competitive fixtures.

These matches will be a great opportunity to impress the coaches in a competitive environment, as well as play with other players within the Girls PDC setup.

Fixtures

Palace for Life will be hosting Player Development Centre tournament fixtures this February half-term.

The fixtures will see Palace for Life Player Development Centre teams, as well as external clubs, collaborate in a unique setting to play competitive fixtures.

When do sessions take place?

Palace for Life Soccer Schools take place every school holiday.

For February half-term, they take place between 09:00 and 16:00 between Monday 13th – Friday 17th February.

Where do sessions take place?

Sessions take place across a number of sites:

Caterham School:

Boys & Girls Soccer Schools

Girls-only Soccer Schools

Kent County Cricket Club:

Boys & Girls Soccer Schools

Goalkeeper-specific Soccer School

Trial Day

Bishop Justus School

Player Pathway Week

Goalkeeper-specific Soccer Schools

Fixtures

How do I book sessions?

For full dates and times, and to book your place, please click here.