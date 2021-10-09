This year's event was the fifth run by Palace for Life, with the past four years raising over £350,000 to support their incredible work. It started and ended at Selhurst Park, and took walkers south to Addington, out to Bromley, north to Lewisham and then back to SE25. The very final few steps were completed on a lap of the Selhurst pitch.

The Foundation has been working with the south London community for over 25 years. They use the power of football and the Palace brand to change the lives of young people across south London, particularly the most hard-to-reach and hard-to-help.

Working with over 13,000 people each year, the Foundation inspire young south Londoners to find a better path and to lead a healthier life.

The Marathon March is a crucial fundraising event for them and ensures they can continue to deliver vital services to our half of the capital.

This year, supporters were joined on the gruelling walk by Mark Bright, Olympian Martyn Rooney and Eddie Izzard - who partook virtually from Canada!

For those who are able to, we encourage fans to donate what they can to the Foundation and thank those who have already done so, be it through donations, sharing their work or joining events such as the Marathon March.

You can see how the event went throughout the day via the Foundation's Twitter here!