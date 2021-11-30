Over the last year the global pandemic has seen charities step up like never before, helping keep communities going across the country; #GivingTuesday allows those who are able to the chance to give back.

Over the past 18 months Palace for Life have worked hard to support our community overcome the impact of the pandemic.

They have continued in-person presence within schools, provided new girls-only, pan-disability and Get Involved sessions aimed at getting more young people active, delivered mental health workshops to over 400 school pupils and distributed more than 27,000 meals to those in need.

The pandemic has pushed them to work harder than ever to help the young people of south London. Your support allows them to continue doing this.

By supporting the Foundation on Giving Tuesday you will help to support more young people than ever before.

Over the next year the will continue to deliver successful projects across south London, whilst adding a larger focus on diversionary activities to keep young south Londoners safe and away from serious violence, knife crime and gang activities.

To do this they will be implementing further free sports sessions in some of the most disadvantaged areas across south London; delivering more one-to-one mentoring sessions to individuals who are in, or at risk of being in, the criminal justice system; and providing young people with even more opportunities into education and employment thanks to the Route to Employment pathway.

Palace for Life CEO Mike Summers is calling on Foundation supporters to embrace the campaign: “The generosity of Palace fans never ceases to amaze us. From the Palace Kitchen to the Marathon March, their support has always been incredible.

"We’re really excited to see what our supporters can raise on our first #GivingTuesday to help us further our work throughout south London.”

In 2020 #GivingTuesday raised more than £20 million for UK charities through online donations, more than ever before.

