Parasport connects people with inclusive local opportunities to become more active, such as the Foundation's DS Eagles team.
As the official charity of Crystal Palace, Palace for Life Foundation have been supporting people of all ages living with a disability for the last 25 years. The vast range of initiatives and opportunities on offer include the delivery of Down's Syndrome, powerchair, vision impairment and mental health football sessions.
Available weekly and monthly, these sessions run from a variety of venues across south London and aim to help participants improve motor skills and physical fitness, as well as building their self-esteem and providing opportunities to interact with new friends and the wider community all through disability sport.