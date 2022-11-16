That focus on inclusion runs throughout all of the Palace for Life Foundation activities, which includes powerchair football, one of the only forms of football where male and female participants can play together.

Palace for Life Foundation's Disability Manager, Michael Harrington, was recognised for his continuous hard work and efforts in supporting disabled members of the community in 2021 with a Disability Champion award via the Level Playing Field campaign.

When speaking about the range of opportunities available, he told Parasport: "We run a variety of pan-disability teams and mental health football teams, where it's just all around using the power of Palace and the power of sport to support people trying to make a breakthrough in their life.

"Football is just a really great way of bringing people together... Times are tough, get out on the football field and while you're playing the world just seems a different place.

"To just be able to enjoy the benefits of physical activity, the social activity, the interaction, all that stuff you get. Why shouldn't everyone have the chance?"

You can find out more about Palace for Life by clicking here.