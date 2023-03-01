Ava enjoyed these sessions as they allowed her and her class to learn about a range of topics, saying: ‘’I liked hearing and learning about other people’s opinions on a variety of different topics. Coach Kiera taught us the different issues around the world that people experience and why equality is really important in life.’’

Ava realised that as a result of the workshop, her confidence grew. ‘’I feel that because of the workshop, I have been able to speak up in class more and tell people more of my ideas on all my subjects."

Ava’s coach Kiera added: "Ava has grown massively in confidence over the last 6 weeks. What really benefits the individuals in the programme is that they’re able to voice their opinions and over the last six weeks, that’s really developed. She now has demonstrated the ability to give her opinions in confidence and speak not just on her own opinion, but also on behalf of the whole class."

During the 6 weeks, Ava’s teacher Mrs Paul highlighted that the sessions have not only been beneficial for Ava, but for the whole class, and spoke about why it’s crucial programmes like these are delivered in schools.

"The Palace for Life sessions have been extremely beneficial to all my class. The topics that coach Kiera covered are sometimes really difficult topics for us to cover with them and having someone from the outside come in and talk to them is very good. The kids also love Kiera as she is really approachable and works well with them."

