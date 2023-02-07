Starting as an initiative of the EU SafeBorders project in 2004, and now co-ordinated by the Insafe network, Safer Internet Day is now celebrated in approximately 180 countries and territories worldwide.

The campaign is backed by the Palace for Life Foundation, the official charity of Crystal Palace, which has been working with the south London community for over 25 years.

The theme of this year's Safer Internet Day is about making spaces for conversations about life online, and Palace for Life have shared the following top tips for young south Londoners: