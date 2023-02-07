Talk about your life online
- Even if you enjoy using technology on your own, and it’s all positive, it’s important to talk about your online experiences. This can be with parents, carers, teachers, friends, or family members.
Talk about consent before taking, posting, sharing, or sending
- Make sure that everyone featured in a post, photo or video is happy with it and agreed before you post it. Don’t assume that because someone let you post something before that they are okay with you posting or sharing again. Ask every time and show respect for their decision.
Talk about trust and reliability
- The internet is a great place to learn and explore and it can be really interesting to talk to your friends about the things you find out. However, it is important to remember that not everything we see online is trustworthy. Make sure to ask adults for help to check information, and to work out if it is from a reliable source.
Talk about how you can support others online
- We all have a role to play in making the internet a more positive place. Talking about your experiences and listening to the experiences of others can help you recognise when things may have gone too far. Nobody should have to experience harassment or abuse online, so be an upstander and reach out to those who may need support.
Talk about how and where to get help
- The internet is amazing, but sometimes things can go wrong. There are so many ways to get help and talking is the first step. Talk to a parent or carer, a teacher, or another trusted adult who can help. You could even talk to a friend first and then talk to an adult together.
If you’re worried, you can call Childline on 0800 1111, or for more resources and information about staying safe online, visit the Safer Internet Centre.