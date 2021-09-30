Soccer Schools include:

Fun, practical sessions to enhance player development.

Interactive workshops to promote respect and fair play.

FA-licensed, DBS-checked coaches with first aid and safeguarding qualifications.

Throughout the October half-term there will also be girls-only Soccer Schools, and fantastic Goalkeeper Soccer Schools ran by expert coaches. The Goalkeeper Soccer Schools allow budding goalkeepers to experience the same sessions that Palace Academy goalkeepers take part in, as well as unique, intense and specialist coaching for the young players.

Soccer schools will run at:

Caterham School

Kent County Cricket Club

Harris Academy Purley

The girls-only Soccer Schools will run at the locations below:

Kent County Cricket Club

Caterham School

Palace for Life are also hosting a Player Trial Day during the October half-term to give talented young footballers the chance to join the Palace player pathway, from which 10 players have been signed by the Palace.

To sign your child up for Palace for Life Soccer Schools, please click here.

To sign up for Palace for Life girls-only Soccer Schools, please click here.

To view be kept up to date with our holiday courses, you can sign up to the Foundation's mailing list here.