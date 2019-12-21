They got in touch to let us know what happened. Here's what they had to say:

"I play in the Super Draw because what better way to support the club I’ve loved for 30 years? I was in my Season Ticket ‘seat’ in the Holmesdale lower tier when half an hour into the Brighton game I felt my phone buzz in my pocket.

"A quick glance at the subject of an email showed that I was 'winner' but, not wanting to take my eyes off the game, I didn’t properly open the email. When I opened it at half-time, it was me that was buzzing!

"There’s obviously no bad time to win £2,000, but a week before Christmas? Get in! Then it was a double celebration when Wilf smashed one in for a much needed point. Thanks to everyone at the club. You’ve made my Christmas. I’ll definitely be continuing with the Super Draw and will encourage my mates to get involved too."

You can get involved with the Super Draw and be in with a chance to win big at Selhurst over coming matches. Don't miss out and get your name in the hat here!

