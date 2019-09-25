01 / 08
Palace stars Luka Milivojevic, Vicente Guaita and Lucy Gillett paid a special visit to Tweeddale Primary School for an assembly all about healthy lifestyles.
The Eagles trio had a day of fielding questions from the excited youngsters, discussing stories from their youth with club captain Milivojevic revealing he was something of a teacher's pet at school!
Watch the below video to see what happened at Tweeddale Primary School, with plenty of smiles on the faces of the pupils come home time.
