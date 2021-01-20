The Race the Euros event will see 14 London football clubs race across Europe in a virtual activity challenge, which you can sign-up to by clicking here. Working in squads of 23, each club aims to be the fastest to cover the 6,720 miles that separate all of the Euro 2021 host cities.

The event is currently scheduled to run during March and participants can log miles in nearly 80 different activities (subject to any Government guidelines) including running, swimming, cycling, football, golf, tennis and even by washing their car!

Palace for Life will be monitoring Government guidance on exercise and outdoor activities over the next few weeks and are constantly reviewing and adapting the list of approved activities to make sure the challenge can be completed safely and in line with legislation.

A live event portal will chart the progress of each club team and as each squad reaches a host city, information about that city and its footballing history will be unlocked.

All funds raised by the Palace Squad will support Palace for Life Foundation’s work in the community through investment in solution-focused projects, tackling some of the biggest challenges facing our community today including social isolation and health inequalities.

Palace for Life Foundation has been working hard to adapt their services to support the local community during the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes Palace for Life coaches supporting primary schools to help the children of key workers, online mentoring for the most vulnerable young people and the creation of The Palace Kitchen, which prepared 20,000 nutritious meals for people in need in 2020.

However, there are many more people in need of support and for many months to come as the impact of COVID-19 continues to impact our communities, affecting both physical and mental health.

To secure a place in the Race the Euros Virtual Event 2021, you will need to pay £10 entry fee and commit to raising £100 in sponsorship (excluding Gift Aid).

Head of Fundraising and Communications at Palace for Life Foundation, Tash Stephens, said: "We hope this will be a fun way for Palace fans to keep active and engaged during the national lockdown, all whilst helping Palace for Life to raise vital funds for our work.

"We hope that the range of different activities that fans can choose between, from running to dancing and everything in the middle, means there is something for everyone and we welcome people of all ages and abilities to take part."

To see the full list of activities, please click here.

And to join the Squad, click here!