The Hillsborough hero will again be joining Palace fans on the 26.2 mile walk around south London, helping to raise money to support vulnerable young people in the community.

Fresh off the back of a successful season, culminating in a thrilling penalty shoot-out win over Sunderland at Selhurst Park to secure promotion to Premier League 2 Division 1, Derry will be returning to SE25 on 9th October, 2021 with over 130 Palace fans to take on the challenge of the Marathon March.

Ahead of his second March, the former club captain said: “I’m always keen to get involved whenever there’s an opportunity to help the Foundation, so jumped at the chance to join this year’s Marathon March once I knew I was available.

“It was such a great day last year, bringing together so many Palace fans after many months apart where we raised a lot of money for Palace for Life to help support the local community. Let’s make this year even bigger!”

The marathon-length walk will be running for its fifth year, and we want to make it our biggest and best event yet. Every year the Marathon March brings together Palace fans, legends and supporters, the social event is open to anyone, and is non-competitive, where the primary aim is to raise money for Palace for Life Foundation.

The four previous years of the Marathon March have seen fans raise over £350,000 for the Foundation, directly supporting our work with vulnerable young people in south London.

All participants are asked to pay a registration fee of £25 (£20 for half route, £10 under 18s) and to commit to raising a minimum of £300 each in sponsorship.

To join Shaun and march alongside over 130 Palace fans at the 2021 Marathon March, or to find out more information, click HERE.