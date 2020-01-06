The Bike to Bournemouth aims to raise vital funds for the Foundation's work with young south Londoners, whilst encouraging fans to take on a fun new challenge and watch their team in a highly sought after away fixture at the popular Vitality Stadium.

The cycle will see riders leave SE25 on the Friday morning and travel through the beautiful Surrey countryside before stopping for a night in Winchester. Refreshed and recharged after a hotel stay, fans will rise on Saturday to head south to Bournemouth.

They will then arrive in Bournemouth with plenty of time to shower and change, eat lunch (and maybe visit the pub) before the 3pm kick-off. Riders will then join fellow Palace fans in the away end, before we provide you and your bike transport back to Selhurst Park.

This cycling event will cater for all abilities and is not a race. You can cycle as fast or as slow as you would like and will be well supported throughout. It is a great chance for you to meet fellow Palace fans and experience the camaraderie of taking on the challenge together – something that is a special part of all Palace for Life events.

To take part, each cyclist will pledge to raise £500 for Palace for Life Foundation, helping to support their work with young south Londoners and to aspire to give them brighter futures.

A registration fee of £150 includes: one night's hotel accommodation, professional support throughout the cycle, transport back from the Vitality Stadium to Selhurst Park, a bespoke Palace themed cycling jersey, two lunches, one dinner and one breakfast. Palace for Life will give each cyclist one match ticket in the away end.

To register and book your space on the Bike to Bournemouth, click here now.

For more information contact tashstephens@palaceforlife.org

Please note that this fixture is liable to change for TV, and we will confirm any changes to this date by 30 January 2020.