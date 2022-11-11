TEG Sport was the club’s partner for the Eagles’ highly successful pre-season tour to Singapore, Melbourne and Perth, that saw Palace stars play in front of more than 160,000 supporters collectively across three matches against Liverpool, Manchester United and Leeds United.

Club Chairman Steve Parish reflected: “From the quality of the hotels and training facilities, to playing in three incredible stadiums in front of so many fans in three entertaining fixtures, this was a positive experience for all involved, and the trip has set the bar very high for future pre-season tours.

“I’d like to thank everyone at TEG for their efforts in making the tour a success, and also for their donation towards the club’s Foundation.”

Crystal Palace’s official charity, Palace for Life Foundation, has been supporting the south London community for more than 25 years, using the power of sport to change young people’s lives for the better.

The charity’s Made in South London campaign, which TEG’s donation will go towards, aims to inspire 3,000 young people from the most disadvantaged areas through free-to-attend weekly activities at 10 new venues, as well as divert hundreds of young people away from crime, gangs, and anti-social behaviour through bespoke one-to-one mentoring.

TEG Sport’s Managing Director Rachael Carroll said: “TEG Sport is really proud to be able to support the Palace for Life Foundation. During the successful tour of Singapore and Australia with Crystal Palace we learnt more about the charitable arm of Crystal Palace and wanted to contribute to changing young people’s lives for the better.”