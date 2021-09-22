Taking part on Saturday 9th October, the Crystal Palace FC charity event, brings together fans, football legends and supporters to raise valuable funds to help change the lives of young people across South London. Utilita is already the front of shirt sponsor for the club's junior kit.

The Marathon March is a 26.2-mile walk which will start and end at Selhurst Park, finishing with a lap of the Premier League pitch and a palace party in the stadium. The route dips into parts of the Greenwich Meridian Trial, passes by the training ground and new Academy before going through Crystal Palace Park on its way back to Selhurst Park.

The march is Palace for Life’s biggest fundraising event of the year, having raised £350,000 to support some of the most disadvantaged people in South London.

Palace for Life CEO, Mike Summers said:

“We are delighted that Utilita will be sponsoring the Marathon March once again, we’re so grateful for their continued support.

“The Marathon March is our flagship fundraising event and the money raised by Palace fans is so important to helping continue our work in the community.

“We know that growing up in south London has never been tougher, and we want to improve the lives of the most disadvantaged people in south London. We already work with over 10,000 people a year, but we need and want to do more. Utilita’s support of the Marathon March along with the Palace fans allows us to do just this.”

The Marathon March and the funds raised will support interventions to stop youth violence and serious crime, including free weekly activities in disadvantaged areas, supporting more young people into education, training and employment and diverting young people already caught up in crime or antisocial behaviours into more positive futures.

Jem Maidment, Chief Marketing Officer at Utilita comments on the importance of the event:

“Utilita has been powering British football at all levels for many years, and since the start of the pandemic we have intensified our support. We understand that football is such an important part of people’s lives and breathes a sense of normality, which we all need. Our support for the Palace for Life Foundation is an extension of our investment in football, and will continue to be.

“The commendable, and incredibly important work of the foundation and all the people involved is boosted each year by the march, so it was important that we found a way to make it happen for a fifth consecutive year.”

To sign-up to be a part of the 2021 Marathon March, visit the webpage here.