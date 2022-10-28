There they met a small group of young south Londoners from Palace for Life’s Premier League Kicks and Changemakers programmes.

The event was hosted by the Ambassador to France and brought together sports-minded communities in a celebration of UK and French ties and to promote the positivity of sport for young people.

As well as catching up with attendees, Vieira, who was a guest of honour, was reunited with former Arsenal manager Arsène Wenger and a number of other special guests, including Arsenal’s former co-owner David Dein.

It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the young people who attend Palace for Life’s programmes as they mingled with the stars, got pictures with the players, played a few games of table football, took part in a football quiz and even tried snails for the first time!