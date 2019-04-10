It features 10 pupils from a local Croydon school, located just minutes from Selhurst Park, who perform easy-to-copy dance moves that other youngsters will be encouraged to learn in a bid to get them active.

Christian Benteke, who along with the other players was taught the routine by the children, said: “We had a lot of fun, I couldn’t stop smiling! You could tell how much the children were enjoying it too and they did a good job of teaching us the dance.”

The fun routine is a collaboration between Palace for Life Foundation, the Premier League and the BBC as part of Super Movers, an initiative which brings stars from the worlds of football, music and television together in fun, free and easy-to-follow educational videos to capture children’s imaginations and help teachers get them moving throughout the day.

The accompanying track, written and performed by local poet Darren Randon of Well Versed Ink, captures the anticipation and excitement of getting ready for a game – putting a shirt on, patting the club badge and making their way to Selhurst Park. It reflects the young supporter’s pride in their team and their hopes of victory.

10-year-old Jahmari said: “I loved it! My heart kept pounding because I was so excited but after a while, I felt like a natural and a superstar! It felt amazing meeting the players and it felt cool being able to teach famous athletes the dance.”

The Eagle Swoop will be a big part of Palace for Life’s Healthy Eagles campaign and will be shown at primary schools across south London, with children encouraged to join in. The video will also premiere in the Fanzone at Selhurst Park before the Everton game on Saturday 27 April.

Health and Well-Being Manager at Palace for Life Beth Towle added: “Through Healthy Eagles, we work with children and their families to educate them about the importance of a varied diet and encourage them to exercise more, ultimately helping them to lead healthier lives.

“We’re delighted to be involved with Super Movers, which does a fantastic job of making movement fun and inclusive, and aligns perfectly with what we’re trying to achieve.”

Watch the video in full here and for more fun, free and easy-to-use Super Movers videos visit: www.bbc.co.uk/supermovers.

This article first appeared on the Palace for Life Foundation's website, which you can find here.