The Palace winger, now 26, met students and answered their questions before joining in with a quiz, which included questions such as how many goals has Wilfried Zaha scored for Crystal Palace? With the help of Zaha himself, perhaps unsurprisingly the correct answer - 52 - was decided upon.

He then signed pictures for the schoolchildren before being shown a poem of his own dating back to when he attended the Thornton Heath school.

Zaha was a pupil at Whitehorse from the age of four before he left for Selsdon High School, when he joined the Palace academy aged 12.

What a day.. Thanks to everyone at Whitehorse Manor for welcoming me back, lots of happy memories there and a wonderful experience seeing the kids and my old teachers 🙌🏿 pic.twitter.com/ZJetEqkRtt — Wilfried Zaha (@wilfriedzaha) April 23, 2019

He becomes the second Palace star this year to have returned to surprise children at a former primary school, with fellow academy graduate Aaron Wan-Bissaka having paid a visit to Good Shepherd Catholic School in New Addington earlier in February.

Watch how his afternoon went and see how the kids reacted by clicking the video below!