Ages 5 – 11

Soccer schools (from age six)

Palace for Life’s highly-rated Soccer Schools are returning this summer across various areas of south London and you can book a place for your child here.

All of the sessions are designed by coaches at Palace for Life and Crystal Palace to give children the opportunity to develop their football and meet new friends during the school holidays.

Courses available:

Girls-only PDC Soccer Schools

Boys and Girls Soccer Schools

Goalkeeper Soccer Schools

Player Development Centre Pathway week

When?

June 30th – August 30th

Where?

Kent County Cricket Club

Hawthorns School

Caterham School

Coombe Wood

Harris Academy

How to book

To book your child onto a soccer school course, please head here.

Premier League Kicks (from age eight)

Premier League Kicks uses the power of football and other sports to create safer, healthier and more respectful communities by developing young people’s potential. Free weekly football sessions for young people aged 8–18 across south London.

When?

Regular dates – see the Kicks timetable here

Where?

A variety of locations – see the Kicks timetable here

How to book

No need to book, just turn up.

Ages 14 – 24

Premier League Kicks (up to age 18)

Premier League Kicks uses the power of football and other sports to create safer, healthier and more respectful communities by developing young people’s potential. Free weekly football sessions for young people aged 8 – 18 across south London.

When?

Regular dates – see the Kicks timetable here.

Where?

A variety of locations – see the Kicks timetable here.

How to book

No need to book, you can just turn up.

Summer University

Summer University is Palace for Life's education, training and employability summer programme involving a number of accredited courses, training and workshops for young adults to access which will be able to help them gain employment skills, enhance their CV and gain valuable experience.

Courses include:

Youth Mental Aid First Aid (MHFA) (14+)

National Pool Lifeguard Qualification (NPLQ) (16+)

Paediatric First Aid (14+)

DJ Masterclass Workshop (14+)

Kick-off to Coaching Course (15+)

Sports Leaders (14+)

Industry Tips (16+)

Video Production (14+)

Construction Skills Certificate Scheme (CSCS) Card Qualification 1Health & Safety Level 1 (16+)

To see full course descriptions please click here.

When?

25th July – 18th August

Where?

Sites across Croydon, Bromley and Lambeth – for all locations, please head here.

How to book

Please head here to register your interest for individual courses.

For more information on Palace For Life Foundation please click here.